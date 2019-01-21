Anni Samsonyan: What Serzh Sargsyan was not allowed to do, Pashinyan also cannot to do (video)

Anni Samsonyan, a member of the “Bright Armenia” faction, is convinced that the control of various institutions cannot be left to the government’s good will. “What Serzh Sargsyan was not allowed to do, ‘My Step’ and Nikol Pashinyan also cannot to do. Institutions should work.”

Secretary of the faction Gevorg Gorgisyan recalls that one year ago Ararat Mirzoyan was of the opinion that the power structures should not be under the prime minister’s control because they can be used for political purposes.