Lilit Makunts: The governors have been rewarded by law (video)

“The governors acted within the framework of the law, they did not exceed their powers,” Lilit Makunts, head of the “My Step” faction, told journalists today.

“If no law is banned, I cannot resist it, and the governor has the right to award him and his deputy.” He emphasized that these awards do not appear only in the provinsial administrations.

“My Step” alliance has not yet discussed the issue, whether the police and the National Security Service should be turned into ministries. “The parliament should have control over those structures.” According to Makunts, the police and the NSS should not turn into ministries and have political orientation, and added that there were no official discussions in “My Step” faction, so she did not want to express an opinion.