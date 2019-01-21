Alexander Lukashenko: Armenia has been and remains a reliable partner of Belarus

Armenia’s new Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan has presented his credentials to President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Armenia has been and remains a reliable partner for Belarus, with whom we are tied with multi-purpose cooperation, including in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the ceremony.

The president emphasized the goal for enhancing commercial cooperation, which is a part of the relations with Armenia, and also readiness to participate in any project that would interest Armenian partners, including in Armenian territory.