The official website of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) informs that David Mojishashvili, vice-champion of Olympic Games 2012, freestyle wrestler, lost his silver medal, since the athlete’s doping inspection check confirmed the presence of banned material in his blood.

The Georgian sportsman should return the silver medal to IOC in the near future.

David Mojishashvili currently lives in Tashkent and plays for Uzbekistan. He is the Asian champion in 2018 in the 120kg category.