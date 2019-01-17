Rafael Jrbashyan: It’s surprising how those years have passed … I said, and became ashamed (video)

We present a part from the interview with Rafael Jrbashyan from the archive of “A1 +.”

“When they say future, it’s scary to me because one should have highest responsibility towards the future. The highest responsibility is youth.

I’ve been sick with youth and already -it’s horrible to say-for fifty years. It’s surprising how those years have passed … I said, and became ashamed, because I am not that much.

I am delighted with today’s youth, with their ambition to life, to the beautiful life, to the joy, to the individual joy. But sometimes I do not see it harmonizing for the purpose.”