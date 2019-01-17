If Prime Minister Pashinyan does not meet with them, they will visit the prime minister on Sunday – demonstrators (video)

Auto importers organized a protest action in front of the government building. They still demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Despite all this, they had a meeting with the Prime Minister’s assistant Nairi Sargsyan. After the meeting, the demonstrators noted that they did not agree with the proposed version. “They say us to pay 1.5% of taxes, it cannot be. It is a problem again. It will create problems, ” said the protester and added that it is not a good that you can take and keep. You do not know how much you spend on that car, how much your income will be so that you can pay 1.5 % tax.

Auto importers announced that if Prime Minister Pashinyan does not meet with them, they will visit the prime minister on Sunday.