Hovhannes Igityan: Tension has decreased, why are they looking for conspiracies? (video)

MP from “My Step” faction Hovhannes Igityan considers manipulators those who consider the arrangements between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev as elevating negotiation. “Tension has decreased, why are they looking for conspiracies?”

The MP touches upon yesterday’s meeting of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov. “It lasted more than three hours, it should be qualified as part of preparing for real negotiations.”

After yesterday’s meeting, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs made a statement on the preparation of peace in both countries. “We do not need to prepare for peace in Armenia, we are ready for it since 1994,” Hovhannes Igityan said.