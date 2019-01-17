Lilit Makunts: We are not the cause of problems (video)

“No body has the right to pressure on the other body- the lawmaker on the executive or vise versa,” said Lilit Makunts, head of the “My Step” faction, answering to the head of the “Bright Armenia” faction Edmon Marukyan.

“I hope you did not mean that we should intervene in the affairs of the judicial system. Talking about frightened Facebook posts, I hope it was not a suggestion that we restrict the freedom of speech in that area.”

Lilit Makunts stressed that they do not create or cause problems.

“We are the bearer and responsible for the issues related to human rights in Armenia.”