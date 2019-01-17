Edmon Marukyan: Our state has not “digested” that wiretapping (video)

“I want to congratulate our authorities. The European Court of Human Rights already has a communicative case against you,” said Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” faction.

Marukyan notes that the case is related to the activities of the preliminary investigation body. He mentioned that there is an impression that the case of this wiretapping was “digested,” but it is not. “Our state has not ‘digested’ that wiretapping,” says the party leader.

Applying to candidate for Human Rights Ombudsman Naira Zohrabyan, Marukyan asked whether they are going to listen to people’s conversations, which judges call them, where they call, why they call.