Gevorg Petrosyan: Toughening the adoption process of children in Armenia by making it almost impossible (video)

Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) faction, referred to the adoption topic in his speech: “Two billionaires, let’s say Belgians, are coming to adopt a mentally ill child. It’s unclear why they are adopting him,” said he and continued, “There were suspicions that this child’s some parts, organs would be used later for other purposes.”

The latter proposed to thoroughly study and toughen the process of adopting the RA children by foreign nationals, making it almost impossible.

Talking about the law on domestic violence, the PAP MP notes that reasonable preventive measure can be used.

“The state should not have unnecessary interference in family solidarity case,” says Petrosyan. The latter clarifies that if interference is unnecessary, it not only does not promote family solidarity but also “breaks” the solidarity.

“The policeman may come to your house, wait until you leave your home and go,” Petrosyan points out on the draft law on Domestic Violence.

“Do you imagine such a thing?” he concludes.