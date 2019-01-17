Naira Zohrabyan: Authorities should “feel cold breath” in their backs (video)

The candidate of Human Rights Commissioner Naira Zohrabyan touched upon issues related to the international adoption of children during the question and answer session. “We discussed a case with Artak Zeynalyan regarding adoption, and now we have to understand what mechanisms can be consistent in the case of international adoption,” says Naira Zohrabyan.

Ani Samsonyan, a member of the “Bright Armenia” party is particularly concerned with the Ombudsman’s limited powers. Naira Zohrabyan replied: “Yes, that’s a problem, constitutional amendments are required, and government should control to make the authorities ‘feel cold breath’ in their backs.”

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos