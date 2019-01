Armenian tennis player Margarita Gasparyan, representing Russia, lost to the 14th World Racket, Belgian Elise Mertens of Belgium inthe 1/32 final match of the Australia Open Championship. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 32 minutes.

However, our compatriot from Autralia Daria Gavrilova continues to perform successfully in women’s championships. Tomorrow, they will meet with Rackel Atau-Katarina Srebotnik, American-Slovenian pair of the 1/16 finals.