Road condition as of 9:30

The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 17, as of 09:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

Vardenyants Pass is open only for passenger cars.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed for trucks and it is difficult to pass for passengers cars.

The highways leading to the villages of Mirak and Garchakis in Aragatsotn province are difficult to pass.

There is black ice in Ashotsk and Amasia, Shirak marz, Aparan and Aragats regions of Aragatsotn marz.

Snowsfalls are registered in Sisian and Qajaran towns of Syunik province, Aparan and Aragats towns of Aragatsotn province, in the town of Vardenis in Gegharkunik province, in Lori and Shirak provinces, and on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

There is fog in the Meghri Mountains in Syunik province.

Also, snowfalls are registered in Gyumri town of Shirak province, in Ashotsk and Amasia provinces.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

About Lars:

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to a danger of avalanche.

Construction works are underway:

Construction works are being carried out on the 39th km of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway leading to Bagratashen.

However, there are alternative routes for the transport.

***

Since June 30, 2018 till today, the construction works are being carried out on the 139th km of the Yerevan-Meghri highway, as a result of which about 200m is unilateral closed.