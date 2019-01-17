LIVE. National Assembly session (video)

The National Assembly continues its work by discussing the issue of the election of the NA Standing Committees.

The session started with the nomination of Naira Zohrabyan as the leader of the Standing Committee on Human Rights.

The candidacies of six chairpersons will still be submitted for discussion, icluding nomination of Vladimir Vardanyan for the post of the Chairman of the Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Andranik Kocharyan for the post of the Chairman of the Defense, Internal Affairs and National Assembly, Varazdat Karapetyan for the post of Chairman of Agriculture and Environment Committee and Babken Tunyan for the post of Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee

Mikael Melkumyan’s candidacy for the Regional and Eurasian Integration Commission nominated by the “Prousperious Armenia” party (PAP) faction and Mane Tandilyan candidacy for the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee nominated by the “Bright Armenia” party will be discussed.