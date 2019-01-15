Nursultan Nazarbayev sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

I wish your active efforts in the responsible position to foster the comprehensive development of Armenia and to strengthen its international reputation, as well as to bring to life the good goals.

I am confident that the mutually beneficial relations between Astana and Yerevan based and friendship and understanding will continue to strengthen for the sake of the development of our peoples.

Honorable Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health, welfare and success in the responsible position, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia.”