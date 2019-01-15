New Yerevan Comes Out – History poster art in Yerevan (video)

With the support of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, at the initiative of the Culture and Art for Peace NGO, an exhibition titled “New Yerevan Comes Out” will open at the AGBU Hall on January 15, 2019.

The exhibition will feature the history of poster art in Yerevan with posters dedicated to the capital and its life.

The exhibition titled “New Yerevan Comes Out” is being held within the framework of the events dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan. It aims to demonstrate the development of urban culture in Yerevan through poster art, from the pre-Soviet era to nowadays. The poster art in Yerevan has recorded the cultural life of the capital, an important component of social and civic education, voiced Yerevan’s problems and tried to offer solutions.

The exhibition will be opened till the February 15th.