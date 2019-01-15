Will prices for services of APPA company rise in Armenia? – Demonstration in front of government (video)

A group of citizens protesting in front of the government building against the rise in prices for services of APPA company. Sargis Yengoyan, the participant of the demontration, noted that it was officially stated that it would not go up, but he is not so sure.

“We have negotiated with the leadership of the Central Bank. We were at a round table with insurance directors, as well as with the director of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau. We have been given promises that have not been fulfilled yet. Negotiations revealed that the situation will gradually deteriorate, and the prices for the services of APPA company will rise in Armenia.”

According to the demonstrator, the problem is that APPA company previously signed contracts with their programs with a small commission. And now they use the French ASWA program.

“These days we have ASWA program, which requires a very big commission for its service. It takes 1-1.5 billion AMD for annual service. Meanwhile, we have an official note that our old Lite Insurance is ready to do it with just 18 million drams.”

Heads of auto insurance companies said they probably would increase the prices, but, according to Sargis Engoyan, if they say probably, it means they will.

The demonstrators demanded a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, which did not take place, but officials from government met with the protesters. The demonstrators expressed their concern, and the government officials proposed to submit a written version of the problem to the Government.