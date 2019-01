Armenian tennis player Margarita Gasparyan, representing Russia, won Chinese Zhu Lin (4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2) in the 1/64 final round of the Australian Open Tennis. The match lasted 1 hour 51 minutes.

In the next round, Margarita Gasparyan will meet with Belgian Alise Mertens, who scored 12 points, winning Slovenian Anna Schmiedlova (6: 2, 7: 5).