I’d give preference to a female candidate – Ararat Mirzoyan (video)

Said NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said during the National Assembly (NA) session: “If I had to choose between two candidates in equal, I’d give preference to a female candidate. If I had to choose between the two forces, the Bright Armenia and the Prosperous Armenia, I would not choose anyone because I had made my choice of the political force long ago.”

According to Ararat Mirzoyan, “My Step” alliance will be guided by the people’s will.

“I think it is not even a matter of choice for the” My Step “faction here, because it is a matter of positioning in the political field and parliament, and it should be based on a clear principle. Now, there is a principle in one case, there is no such thing in another,” he said.