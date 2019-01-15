Lena Nazaryan, Alen Simonyan and Vahe Enfiajyan elected Vice Speakers of Parliament (video)

The voting on electing Vice Speakers of Parliament has been completed.

Based on the results, Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan from the ruling My Step faction have been elected Vice Speakers of Parliament.

124 MPs voted in favor of Lena Nazaryan’s candidacy, while three voted against.

109 MPs voted in favor of Alen Simonyan’s candidacy, with 20 against.

130 out of 132 MPs participated in the voting.

Vahe Enfiajyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party has been elected the 3rd Vice Speaker of Parliament.