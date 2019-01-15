You are interfering – Marukyan to PAP (video)

The National Assembly is discussing the issue of the NA Vice-President candidate.

Edmon Marukyan, the head of the “Bright Armenia” faction, stated that yesterday’s speeches were not directed to the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP), and it would be irrelevant. According to Marukyan, their speeches are directed to “My Step” faction.

“We ‘fight’ with our speeches so that we can present our candidate and defend her. In that fight, dear Prosperous Armenia, you are interfering into that fight with us,” he continues.