Snowstorm on Sevan – Dilijan highway

The RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 15, as of 09:30, there is black ice on the roads of some parts of Ararat, Sisian, Goris and Yeghvard regions.

There is snowstorm on Sevan Peninsula to Dilijan Tunnel, Goris-Sisian and Kuchak-Aparan roads.

Vardenyants Pass is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.