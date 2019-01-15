President Sarkissian meets with UAE Minister of State in Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, met with Minister of State Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi, the Armenian Presidential Office reports.

During the meeting the two officials talked about the cooperation opportunities in different sectors of the economy, as well as implementing joint programs. The Armenian President noted that major and little success was recorded within the course of years, but the potential is much greater.

As a prospective cooperation direction the President mentioned the fields of tourism, infrastructures and services, stating that Armenia can make differing proposals in this field, particularly, ecotourism, historical tourism.

According to Armen Sarkissian, the IT and telecommunications sectors, as well as the financial sphere, energy, renewable energy fields, also can serve as an effective platform for cooperation.