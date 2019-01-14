Artsakh’s President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on January 14. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the address runs as follows:

“Honorable Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I extend my congratulations to You on being appointed Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia. I hope that reassigning this high and responsible position You and Your Cabinet will continue to do everything possible for developing the Republic of Armenia, strengthening the security and defense capacity of the country and the people, sustaining economic progress, widening and deepening the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. I am confident that together with joint efforts all the necessary steps will be taken for keeping the high level of cooperation between the two Armenian states and solving common issues. I once again congratulate You and wish peace, robust health, great successes and new achievements.”