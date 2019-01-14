Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister, we extend our blessing and congratulations to you from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

The early parliamentary elections were the termination of the political developments of our country in 2018, during which our people expressed its great trust towards you and the political force led by you.

Today you again assume the responsible position of Prime Minister of Armenia with the mission to find reasonable solutions to the problems facing our country and bringing to life the hopes and expectations of our people towards a bright future.

We heartily wish that All Glorious Lord supports you and gives you success in your responsible mission for the sake of the irreversible progress of our Motherland and the welfare of our people.

We pray that the Lord to protect you and grant you bright days and all the best.”