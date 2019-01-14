Snowstorm on Goris-Sisian highway

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 14, as of 15:00, there is snow on the highways of Aparan, Artik and Hrazdan regions.

There is snowstorm in Goris-Sisian highway.

There is black ice on Martuni’s highways.

There is fog in Talin region and Talin-Mastara-Lanjik highway, visibility is 100-150 meters.

The Vardenyants Pass is difficult to pass for cars due to heavy snowfall, and it is closed for heavy-duty and slippery vehicles.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on roads.