Shakespeare Passions in Russian Theater (video)

There are Shakespeare’s passions in the Stanislavsky Russian Drama Theater. The premiere of Romeo and Juliet is expected in May. The director is Artistic Director of the Theater Karen Nersisyan. According to him, he has chosen a play, which requires many actors, so he is responsible for the actors and everyone should be busy in the theater.

“This is my native theater, and Alexander Samsonovich is the person who taught me the professional skills. Now, Armenia is a different country, and the composition of the theater is a new one, and this is a new theater,” says Karen Nersisyan. “If in the past, they were [actors] were mostly Russians who graduated from Russian universities, now they are graduates of our theatrical institute, brightly-lit Armenian characters.”