The court hearing on the case of former MP Manvel Grigoryan is underway in the Appellate Court. Today’s session will examine the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office against the First Instance’s decision. By the decision of the latter, Manvel Grigoryan, has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Meanwhile, a group of residents of Etchmiadzin are protesting and demanding to detain Manvel Grigoryan.