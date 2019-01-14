Ararat Mirzoyan: Now, the super-prime minister governing system is used for good purpose (video)

MPs ask questions to candidate for the Speaker of Parliament nominated by My Step faction Ararat Mirzoyan.

Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” faction, is interested in Ararat Mirzoyan’s willingness to change the super-prime minister governing system.

“We have had discussions on this issue, it depends on individuals, if it was used for evil purposes, now it is going to be used for good objectives, but that does not mean anything, we are ready for discussions, our desire to make the police independent shows it,” he replied.

One of the questions of Edmon Marukyan refers to MPs missing NA sessions.

“The unexcused absences were a problem before, and now I do not see any compromises.”