LIVE. First session of 7th convocation National Assembly (video)

The 7th National Assembly of Armenia has commenced activities. The first session is chaired by MP Knyaz Hasanov, the most senior lawmaker among the 132 Members of Parliament. After this, Parliament touched upon the problem of setting up a Counting Committee. According to the regulation, 5 people in the committee must have “My Step”, the “Bright Armenia” faction and the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) should have one each. Lilit Makunts took a 20-minute break on behalf of the faction to nominate candidates for the faction.

After the break, the National Assembly approved the procedure for the formation of the Counting Committee and passed to the issue of the NA Speaker’s election. Lilit Makunts announced that the “My Step” faction nominates Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy.

Mirzoyan delivered a speech, answered the questions of MPs, exchanged views on the issue.

Vahagn Hovakimyan, Chairman of the Counting Committee, who for the first time delivered a speech from the NA tribune, wished everyone to have a productive work.

Hovakimyan announced that the voting for the NA Speaker’s election will be held today, 13-30-14-30, by secret ballot.