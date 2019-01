Russia’s first rocket Karen Khachanov won German Peter Gojowczyk with the score of 3: 1 ( 3:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:3) in 1/64 final of the Australian Open championship today.

In the next round, our compatriot will meet Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka, who won US representative Tennys Sandgren.

To add, the American-Armenian Andre Agassi’s student, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, won the Serbian tennis player Janko Tipsarević in four sets (4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 1, 6: 4).