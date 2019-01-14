Gagik Tsarukyan: People brought Babayan to parliament (video)

Head of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan offered journalists to write down questions on the paper and wait until he will answer all the questions.

Asked whether Gagik Tsarukyan’s security chief Eduard Babayan who will occupy his position if he has become an MP, Tsarukyan said: “For some time, Babayan Edik was not the chief of security, but the assistant to the president of the Olympic Committee. The security chief is Aram Sargsyan. I did not bring Babayan to parliament, he was brought by the people, he collected the most votes.”