They file motion requesting to drop criminal prosecution of Kocharyan

Attorneys of arrested former President Robert Kocharyan have filed a motion to the Special Investigative Service requesting to drop criminal prosecution of Kocharyan.

Kocharyan’s defense team said in a statement they filed the motion on January 9, arguing that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (overthrowing Constitutional Order) is not applicable for the former president.

In the statement, the attorneys also said they will regularly inform on updates and development and disclose the content of motions and complaints, as long as they don’t contain confidentially.