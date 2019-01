If the Ministry of Diaspora was not important, then you would close it for seven months. This is the opinion of the head of “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan.

“Certainly any minister will say he has worked well. What should they say, should they say that they worked badly?”

Edmon Marukyan confirmed that Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy will be nominated for NA Vice Speaker.

“The record of the nomination is ready, we have spread a message yesterday.”