Arpine Hovhannisyan: I hope the government will succeed not only by vilifying the RPA (video)

National Assembly (NA) Vice President Arpine Hovhannisyan’s predictions are not optimistic.

“I hope the new government will succeed, not by words or by vilifying the RPA, but by work.”

“In the coming months, the gas price will affect not only me but also you. Taking into account the fact that after two days, I will become unemployed, it is difficult to say that my social status has improved over these eight months.”

Arpine Hovhannisyan said he would work in a law firm founded by David Harutyunyan and other friends.

“I have passed an exam for lawyer’s activities years ago and did not take a license, and I have some projects to stay in the public politics format, but now I can not open many parenthesis. I can say that I will not avoid from public politics.”