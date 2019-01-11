Ara Babloyan: I do surgery much better than I speak (video)

NA Speaker Ara Babloyan. He organized a reception in the National Assembly today and invited the media representatives. “I cannot work in the new parliament, because I did not initially nominate my candidacy to be elected deputy,” said Ara Babloyan.

“I think I did everything what I could do in this domain, and now it’s better to go back to health industry, do what I do very well, I do surgery much better than I speak.”

In spite of this, Ara Babloyan is ready to be useful to the new parliament, if necessary.

“I am ready to share my experience with the new parliament, but I will not be a government official.”

To the question whether he will follow political developments, Ara Babloyan said he will follow not the politics but the developments.