Car importers demand meeting with Nikol Pashinyan (video)

Car importers demand David Ananyan’s resignation.

According to one of them, the tax rates have been increased under David Ananyan’s rule, and if a car is imported from the US with $ 1,000, then US $ 2,000 is added as a road expenses. The same goes for importing a car from Japan with $ 500. $ 1000 will be added as an expense.

The latter says as a result of the created conditions, they sell one car and donate the other one.

Car importers demand a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and say that if the meeting does not take place in a few days, the protest actions will resume.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos