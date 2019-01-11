Levon Aronian’s new performances in Gibraltar

Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian will start his performance at the Masters tournament of the International Chess Festival held in Gibraltar.

This year, 244 chess players from 55 countries, including 120 grandmasters will take part in the competitions. Apart from Levon Aronian, Hrant Melkumyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan will also represent Armenia in the tournament. Our compatriots, Varujan Hakobyan, representing the US, and Karina Ambartsumova, representing Russia, are among the participants.

The tournament will be held on January 21-31 and will be held in Swiss style with 10 rounds. The 1st-15th places will be awarded from 25,000 to 1,000 pounds sterling.