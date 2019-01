Several roads in Armenia are difficult to pass or closed due to weather conditions.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that as of 08:30, the road sections connecting the villages of Sipan and Avshen of Gegharkunik Province with the M-3 highway are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer vehicles.

Authorities caution drivers of clear ice on roads.

According to Georgian transportation authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.