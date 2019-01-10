Charges brought against Seyran Ohanyan

According to Haykakan Zhamanak daily, Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan has been charged under the March 1 case.

According to the same information, the former minister is accused of Article 300 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (failure to comply with the Constitution).

However, the SIS did not comment on the information.

In response to Haykakan Zhamanak’s question, Seyran Ohanyan said he did not give a phone interview. “Apply to law enforcement officers, I do not want to answer,” said the former minister.

To recall, Seyran Ohanyan was the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces in 2008.