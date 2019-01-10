Decision made during “Light Armenia” party’s first session

Today, the “Bright Armenia” party convened its first session after receiving the mandates.

During the session, the Charter of the faction was adopted, which proclaimed the general principles of the faction’s function, the rights and responsibilities of MPs, Deputy Assistants and Experts.

The faction unanimously decided to elect Edmond Marukyan as the head of the party and Gevorg Gorgisyan as the secretary of the faction.

The protocol to nominate Mane Tandilian as Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly was also signed.