Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Polish President

Armenian Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan on January 9 presented his credentials to President Andrzej Duda.

During the meeting the two officials touched upon the centuries-old ties and friendship of the Armenian and Polish peoples, the contribution of the Armenian community to Poland’s public and political life.

They both highlighted the need to continue the political dialogue at the highest level by mutual visits.

During the talk the Armenian Ambassador and the Polish President also touched upon the EU’s Eastern Partnership format, Poland’s leading role on the sidelines of this and the complete implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan introduced the Polish President on the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the process of revolutionary reforms and etc.

Within the frames of the ceremony Ambassador Samvel Mkrtchyan laid a wreath at the memorial of Unknown Soldier.