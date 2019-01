General Secretary of the Armenian Judo Federation Tatul Hovhannisyan, Adults Team Leader Armen Nazaryan, team members (73kg) Ferdinand Karapetyan and (90kg) Arsen Khanjyan participate in the Olympic training camp named “Golden Way” organized by the European Judo Union in Mitterler, Austria.

As it is stated on Armenian Judo Federation’s Facebook page, on January 14-15, a coaching and refereeing seminar will be held there, during which the expected changes to be made in 2019 will be presented.