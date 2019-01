Before the ceremony of handing the mandates to the newly elected National Assembly members at the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, the head of the “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan notes that the party will convene a faction session today, during which the issue of the head of the faction and the secretary will be discussed.

“Today, we will have a session, after which we will give a press release regarding the leadership of the faction,” Marukyan said.