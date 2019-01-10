Prime Minister comments on situation of Sevan’s whitefish (video)

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that he received a call that despite the decisions that were made, there is a disappointing situation in Sevan referring to the whitefighter hunting, and there are rumors on social medias that Sevan whitefish is sold in all our markets. “We have we discussed this issue many times, but here we have to think about the long-term solution,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

Nature Protection Minister Erik Grigoryan noticed that there were alerts referring to this issues, there were criminal cases, and he called on the citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement bodies in case of illegal hunting of whitefighter in Sevan.