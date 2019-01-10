Real Madrid defender scores 100 goals

Madrid’s Sergio Ramos netted his 100th career goal as Real Madrid took a 3-0 win against Leganes on Wednesday evening.

The centre-back scored from the spot to give Real a 1-0 lead in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie against.

That strike took Ramos to 80 goals for Los Blancos, making him their 17th top scorer of all time, while he also has three for Sevilla and 17 for the Spanish national team.

To add, five more defenders have become the author of 100 goals in football history. Here is the list:

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands), 253

Fernando Hierro (Spain), 162

Laurent Blanc (France), 146

Roberto Carlos (Brazil), 115

Siniša Mihajlović (Serbia), 104

Sergio Ramos (Spain), 100