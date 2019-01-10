Sad and light government session (video)

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding the first government session in first working week.

Nikol Pashinyan said that today’s session will be sad and light because the members of the government today leave their current positions.

He stressed that the purpose of this process is not saving money, but to increase the effectiveness of the government and the governing bodies.

Pashinyan said that two days ago, they had discussions on this topic even with the entire government format. “We are convinced that we should take this path, during this time we will hear all the views on possible configurations. There is a misinterpretation that we want to ‘cross a line’ on the Ministry of Diaspora, but, on the contrary, we want to make relations with the Diaspora more effective, the level of relations with the Diaspora will not be reduced, but it will be increased, we have such a model.

Here, our task is to increase the level of relationships. We will go with consistent, stable and thoughtful steps,” summed Pashinyan.

The prime minister notes that the goal of this process is not to “save money.”