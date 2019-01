Yerevan’s Pyunik, which is on the third place in Armenian current championship, is going to play its first preparatory phase in Tsakhkadzor. The Facebook page of the club reports.

Pyunik players will pay attention to physical training here. On January 21, the team will leave for Alanya, Turkey, to hold a two-week training session. During this period, Pyunik will play against the teams of Bulgaria), Ukraine and Romania.