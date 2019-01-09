Roger Federer talks about first love at press conference

Before the Australian Open Championship, Swiss world-famous tennis player Roger Federer talked about his first love at the press conference.

“It came at the age of 18, with a girl who was two years older than me, during the Sydney Olympic Games. Her name was Mirka Vavrinec. We were both playing for Switzerland in tennis,” recalls Federer, “and then we spent two weeks together in those dorms. We were together with the wrestlers and all the other cool athletes. I guess over the two weeks, we built up some chemistry.”