Ambassador Hrachya Poladyan presents credentials to Iraqi President

Armenia’s Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan on January 8 presented his credentials to Iraqi President Barham Salih.

During the meeting Ambassador Poladyan conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to President Salih. The Ambassador assured that his daily working agenda will be directed for deepening and developing the bilateral cooperation, adding that he will make all efforts to strengthen and intensify the Armenian-Iraqi friendly ties.

Hrachya Poladyan said currently the trade turnover between Armenia and Iraq reaches nearly 120 million USD, and about 5000 Iraqi tourists visited Armenia in 2018, noting that this number can grow.

In his turn the President of Iraq congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and touched upon the great role of the Armenian community in developing the relations of the two countries, stating that the Iraqi-Armenian community has historical roots in this country and is one of the creators of Iraq’s cultural heritage. He also called on Armenia to be engaged in Iraq’s restoration works.